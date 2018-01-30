One Democratic primary election today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State Representative Lori Berman and first-time candidate Arthur Morrison face-off Tuesday in the Democratic primary in the race for the Florida Senate District 31.

This is the contest to replace Sen. Jeff Clemens, who resigned in October after admitting to an affair with a lobbyist.

The Senate district includes Lake Worth, Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Berman is in her fourth term in the state legislature, and with term limits, this would be her last year in the Florida House of Representatives.

In her campaign, she emphasizes her work in education, education, the environment and women's rights.  

Morrison told the Palm Beach Post editorial board he decided to enter the race because he opposed the actions of President Trump. He said he wants to protect poor seniors and opposes drilling off the Florida coast.

The winner will face Tami Donnally, who is vice chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, in the general election April 10.

