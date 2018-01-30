IRC girl found unconscious in pool, later dies

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

A 2-year-old girl died after being found unconscious in a pool Monday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. at a home located in the 1400 block of 48th Ave.

A dispatcher provided CPR instructions over the phone to the family before first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies arrived they continued CPR until EMS arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the child, who is a twin, was transported to Indian River Medical Center and pronounced dead.

"After a preliminary review of this case by our detectives, it appears as though this is an accidental drowning. Our community mourns today as we see incidents like this far too often. Water and pool safety is always a concern in our community for children, the elderly, and those with special needs. Water hazards can become deadly in seconds, just as this incident shows," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a news release.

The girl's father said Tuesday morning, "You can have as many safety measures in place, but they only work if they are up."