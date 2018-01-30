IRC girl found unconscious in pool, later dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC girl found unconscious in pool, later dies

A 2-year-old girl died after being found unconscious in a pool Monday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. at a home located in the 1400 block of 48th Ave. 

A dispatcher provided CPR instructions over the phone to the family before first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies arrived they continued CPR until EMS arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the child, who is a twin, was transported to Indian River Medical Center and pronounced dead. 

"After a preliminary review of this case by our detectives, it appears as though this is an accidental drowning. Our community mourns today as we see incidents like this far too often. Water and pool safety is always a concern in our community for children, the elderly, and those with special needs. Water hazards can become deadly in seconds, just as this incident shows," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a news release.

The girl's father said Tuesday morning, "You can have as many safety measures in place, but they only work if they are up."

 

