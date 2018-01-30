Barsons' bank account at center of Venus hearing

-
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
A hearing in the civil lawsuit involving tennis star Venus Williams was held Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit centers around a Palm Beach Gardens crash in June 2017 that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.
At Tuesday's hearing, Williams' attorney asked for access to the bank account records of Barson and his wife for the last five years.
A lawyer for the Barson family said the request is not narrowly tailored and is a "fishing expedition."
The judge disagreed and said it seemed like a relevant motion and plans to grant it. The case will be back in court in 10 days for the judge to rule on it.
His family is suing Williams for wrongful death. Her lawyers say police cleared her in the wreck.
Last month, a judge ruled Barson's family could subpoena Williams' phone records to see if she was distracted during the crash.Scripps Only Content 2018