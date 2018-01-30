1 Person injured in West Delray Beach crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person injured in West Delray Beach crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in West Delray Beach.  

The wreck happened at about 9 a.m. near Lake Ida and Jog roads.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a patient was transported from the scene.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.