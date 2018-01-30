Cop: Man drives stolen jeep to sell stolen items

A Jensen Beach man is accused of driving a stolen jeep across county lines to pawn stolen items, the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office says.
Brandon Owensby, 30, is facing a charge of grand theft.
A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the yellow jeep Owensby was driving pull into a local pawn shop, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The deputy then placed Owensby under arrest.
"Law enforcement on the Treasure Coast have a great partnership to share information and put criminals behind bars," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a Facebook post. "We were pleased to be able to assist the Martin County Sheriff's Office in locating this vehicle and getting it back to the owner."
Owensby is being held in the Saint Lucie County Jail on $40,000 bond.