So. Fla. man set for guilty plea in terror case

Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 1:22 PM EST 2018-01-29 18:22:51 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."
President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A third Florida man is set to plead guilty in an FBI terrorism sting involving a plot to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State extremist group.
Court records filed Monday show a plea agreement has been reached between federal prosecutors and 54-year-old Gregory Hubbard of West Palm Beach. A change of plea hearing is set for next week.
Hubbard previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization and selling ammunition to a felon. Details of his plea agreement have not been made public.
Two other men previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
The case became complicated when the FBI's main informant admitting committing fraud while working with the government. He is serving a two-year prison sentence.
