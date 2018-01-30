Man gets probation for raping 13-year-old girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man gets probation for raping 13-year-old girl

SULPHUR, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old Texas girl at a church camp.

Charging documents allege 36-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Petty attacked the girl in 2016, while she was attending the Falls Creek church camp in Oklahoma. Investigators say Petty tied a rope around the girl's wrists, raped her and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

Petty was a cook for the camp at the time.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports that Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle says a major factor in his decision not to insist on prison time was because Petty was legally blind.

Petty was sentenced to 15 years' probation after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and other charges on Jan. 19.

