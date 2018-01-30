New movement to launch during State of the Union

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

At the same time President Trump delivers his State of the Union, immigrants, dreamers and supporters will address the digital world.

Social media will be abuzz as people join a new movement to "persist" and "resist" with "digital-counter programming."

"Hi, my name is Ana Guevara and I am a dreamer. I came to the United States when I was 9," said Guevara as she worked on what she'll say in her own #StateoftheDream video.

"The Dreamers are going to be able to take back our narrative," she said.

The movement launched by #MeToo celebrity activist Alyssa Milano is called "State of the Dream."

As the President addresses the country, dreamers, immigrants and supporters will flood twitter feeds and Facebook threads with their own videos of what their dream is for America.

"It's very empowering," said Guevara.

"I think it's going to help us take back our narratives and our stories and tell it how we want it to be told, not how other people are going to portray us."

While Guevara has waited for Congress to pass legislation to fix the immigration system that has kept her undocumented since she was brought to the U.S. from Nicaragua as a child, she put herself through college and graduated last year.

She's living the American dream and has a dream for America.

"What I wish for America is for us to be more united and for hate to no longer exist," she said.

Paula Munoz is also getting ready to join the movement.

"My dream is that we're going to be able to stand up and create a new generation of civil rights," said Munoz.

As an immigrant herself, and a supporter of Dreamers, she wants to do her part to deviate attention from the State of the Union and onto the #StateoftheDream movement.

"Whatever is said at the State of the Union, not a lot of us [immigrants] are looking forward to it, our communities are actually kind of dreading it," said Munoz.

Her parents brought her to the U.S. from Colombia when she was 7 years old. Unlike millions of immigrants they were offered asylum.

"I saw that there are people that came for the same reasons my family did, to escape violence and persecution, but they didn't have that pathway and it's something that I couldn't believe a piece of paper determined whether my life was more valuable than theirs in this country," added Munoz.

As a Dreamers supporter and immigrant, Munoz is sharing her hopes for America.

"For those 11 million plus undocumented folks, for them to have a chance in this country," said Munoz.

The instructions for the movement are for people to create 60-second long videos and post them on various social media sites with the hashtag #StateoftheDream during the President's State of the Union address.