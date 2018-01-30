Vaccine supplies running low across the area

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

What can you do to fight the flu?

Everyone says get a flu shot but that may be easy to say and hard to do.

Doctors at MD Now Urgent Care have seen countless flu patients this season and they’re down to just a handful of flu shots.

If you stop by CVS, Publix or Target pharmacies, you'll most likely learn that they’re either out or they’re saving what little flu vaccines remain for the most vulnerable or the elderly.

“There's a scarcity in flu shots and people are getting the flu in record numbers," said Dr. Peter Lamelas, founder of MD Now Urgent Care.

Flu shots are scarce as we approach the end of flu season, one of the worst in a decade.

"Flu sometimes does a double dip. It's really really high now," said Dr. Lamelas. "Last year, it dipped and it peaked again in March, so it's not too late to get the flu shot."

Lamelas said part of the shortage experienced now dates all the way back to Hurricane Irma.

“A lot of people had flu shots. Some of the flu shots spoiled, a lot of the physicians and clinics did not reorder the flu shots," said Dr. Lamelas.



A lot of clinics and doctors offices are either out of the flu shot or running low. That's why some places are turning away healthier patients requesting a vaccine.

"They're reserving what they have for the critically ill patients or the patients that need it, with chronic disease," said Dr. Lamelas.

Philip Echols visited Dr. Lamelas's office on Palm Beach Lakes for a flu test.

"Yesterday my nose started running," he said.

He never got his flu shot and his wife didn't want him taking any chances with young kids at home, ages 8 and 10.

"You're worried, especially if you have young kids or have elderly parents with you for sure. That's why I'm here because of my kids," he said.

Dr. Lamelas says flu season might extend into the summer so do what you can to protect yourself.

"Any bit of immunity helps. If you get regular flu shots, it helps build your immunity for subsequent flu seasons," he said.

There are 33 Urgent Care Centers across the area and we are told they all have the flu vaccines. Some have less of a supply than others but staff does circulate the vaccine supply to centers in need.

The best advice is call ahead to see if there are flu vaccines available.