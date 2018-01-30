Reckless driving trial begins for ex-deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reckless driving trial begins for ex-deputy

The dash camera video of an 100 mile hour crash that left a man with a brain injury and fractured skull, is front and center a the reckless driving trial of a now former Palm Beach County deputy.

The video shows former deputy Brandon Hegele ignore orders on his way to a pursuit of a car. The driver of the smart car in the video, Harry Deshommes, was hit from behind when making a U-turn. 

The prosecution started Tuesday calling witnesses to the stand. 

Two witnesses saw the crash May of 2016 and both of them commented on the speed of the deputy. 

Deshommes's sister was one of the witnesses and she said her brother is doing better. 

“His memory isn’t so good, but he is alive and he is well,” said Gina Derouleuax.

Testimony will resume Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

