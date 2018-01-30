Reckless driving trial begins for ex-deputy

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

The dash camera video of an 100 mile hour crash that left a man with a brain injury and fractured skull, is front and center a the reckless driving trial of a now former Palm Beach County deputy.

The video shows former deputy Brandon Hegele ignore orders on his way to a pursuit of a car. The driver of the smart car in the video, Harry Deshommes, was hit from behind when making a U-turn.

The prosecution started Tuesday calling witnesses to the stand.

Two witnesses saw the crash May of 2016 and both of them commented on the speed of the deputy.

Deshommes's sister was one of the witnesses and she said her brother is doing better.

“His memory isn’t so good, but he is alive and he is well,” said Gina Derouleuax.

Testimony will resume Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.