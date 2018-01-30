Insomnia PJ's: PJ's with a purpose

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

It’s the second act for two local women. Tamie Platt and Marsha Haskin are cousins and part-time Palm Beachers. Both women were mostly retired when they stumbled on a need that wasn’t being met in the marketplace.

“About 5 or 6 years ago we couldn't find any pajamas we really liked,” said Insomnia PJ’s founder Tamie Platt.

“You know, as we get older and our bodies change a little bit our needs change too. There wasn't really anything to buy. Designers were putting out things for grandmas and sexy, young girls, but they weren’t designing anything for me to be comfortable but still feel pretty in."

The two women set out on a mission to design the perfect pair of pajamas. Light weight, easy to wear, ‘Made in America’ and charity all had to be factored into their business plan. Some of their P.J. designs have become so popular, customers are wearing them to lunch, work, even out to dinner.

"Made in American was very important to us. We did have to import some fabrics, but most of our fabrics are made here, and of course we manufacture here in the U.S. too,” said Platt. “Then, we thought, well a lot of people out there don't have clothes, we know that. But they also don’t have p.j.’s. So, it’s really nice to ask customers to bring in their old pajamas. Then, we turn around and donate them properly to a homeless shelter or a charity in need.”

Charity has become a cornerstone of their PJ business. Insomnia PJ’s sells from a pop-up shop in downtown West Palm Beach and also online: www.insomniapj.com . The biggest sales though come from pajama parties hosted in private homes. The cousins always figure out a way to work charity into their plan.

“Charity is very important to us,” said co-founder Marsha Haskin. “We’ve done pajama parties, we’ve worked with ‘Sweet Dream Makers’ and ‘The Delray Achievement Center’. We just really believe in giving back to our community.”

