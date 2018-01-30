Man accused of trapping kittens on probation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of trapping kittens on probation

On Tuesday, Roberto Poli stood before a judge pleading guilty. He was charged last year after Animal Care and Control found two kittens in a bucket.

One of them died. Poli says he was frustrated over a neighbor feeding dozens of cats that got out of control.

The state asked that he spend 45 days in jail in addition to probation. But the judge sentenced him to three-and-a-half years on probation. He’s also required to do 100 hours of community service, undergo a psychological evaluation and have no additional animals in his home.

ACC can do random inspections.

