State Rep. Lori Berman wins Democratic primary

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

UPDATE:

State Representative Lori Berman easily won today's special primary election for the Florida Senate in District 31.

She declared victory with 95 percent of the vote in the contest against first-time candidate Arthur Morrison.

The special election was called to replace former Sen. Jeff Clemens, who resigned in October after admitting to an affair with a lobbyist.

The Senate district includes Lake Worth, Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Berman will face Tami Donnally, who is vice chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, in the general election April 10.

Berman is in her fourth term in the state legislature, and with term limits, this would be her last year in the Florida House of Representatives.

In her campaign, she emphasizes her work in education, the environment and women's rights.

EARLIER STORY:

State Representative Lori Berman and first-time candidate Arthur Morrison face-off Tuesday in the Democratic primary in the race for the Florida Senate District 31.

This is the contest to replace Sen. Jeff Clemens, who resigned in October after admitting to an affair with a lobbyist.

The Senate district includes Lake Worth, Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Berman is in her fourth term in the state legislature, and with term limits, this would be her last year in the Florida House of Representatives.

In her campaign, she emphasizes her work in education, education, the environment and women's rights.

Morrison told the Palm Beach Post editorial board he decided to enter the race because he opposed the actions of President Trump. He said he wants to protect poor seniors and opposes drilling off the Florida coast.

The winner will face Tami Donnally, who is vice chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, in the general election April 10.