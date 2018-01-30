Brightline bridges and concerned boaters

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Time is running out for public comment on two river railroad crossings in our area, as Brightline prepares to bring its service north to Orlando.

It’s a survey Congressman Brian Mast asked the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct online.

It’s an opportunity to let officials know how the train crossing can impact recreational boating.

“So this is the famous Loxahatchee Bridge,” said John Melson, an avid boater who lives along the Loxahatchee River. He took us out on his boat. “It’s just a rusty old bridge that has seen its better days.”

“You can see the trestle, how low it is. How little room there is. So no boat can get under there unless it basically has nothing,” he says.

He’s the president of the North Passage Home Owner’s Association, Rear Commander of the North Passage Yacht Club and licensed Coast Guard Capitan.

“It is our life. We live on the river for a reason,” he says.

The bridge alarms sounds and we start our clock. From first horn, to the bridge lowering, to the freight train passing, to the bridge raising and the green light, it took 24 minutes.

That’s a problem for boaters. In part, because they’re waiting right where the Loxahatchee River and Intracoastal mix, which can create strong currents, and dangerous situations when several boats are waiting.

“There’s going to be accidents. There’s no way around it. I mean, there’s accidents now. You add that bridge closing, it’s going to make it worse,” he says.

Brightline adding service through here means more times the drawbridge is down, which means more waiting.

The deadline to comment is Thursday at midnight.