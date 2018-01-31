Scientists: Everglades 'critically endangered'

A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news.".

The Latest: Trump back at White House after Davos trip

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

We know it as a grassy, slow-moving river that is a wetlands preserve home to a number of species.

Scientists are labeling the Everglades as critically endangered.

The Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge is the northern part of the Everglades and threatened by pollution and invasive species.

"If you solve one without solving the others you haven't solved our overlying issues," said Rebekah Gibble, a wildlife biologist.

Invasive species may be the biggest issue which can change the structure of the habitat.

All a good reminder as we spend millions towards Everglades restoration and keeping those invasive species out of the park.

"It's important to everybody. You should care about the Everglades," said Gibble.