Scientists: Everglades 'critically endangered'

Scientists: Everglades 'critically endangered'

We know it as a grassy, slow-moving river that is a wetlands preserve home to a number of species.

Scientists are labeling the Everglades as critically endangered.

The Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge is the northern part of the Everglades and threatened by pollution and invasive species.

"If you solve one without solving the others you haven't solved our overlying issues," said Rebekah Gibble, a wildlife biologist.

Invasive species may be the biggest issue which can change the structure of the habitat.

All a good reminder as we spend millions towards Everglades restoration and keeping those invasive species out of the park.

"It's important to everybody. You should care about the Everglades," said Gibble.

