Home invasion, robbery investigated in Lantana

Monday, January 29 2018 1:22 PM EST2018-01-29 18:22:51 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
Monday, January 29 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-29 16:17:07 GMT
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Monday, January 29 2018 9:20 AM EST2018-01-29 14:20:14 GMT
Monday, January 29 2018 9:31 AM EST2018-01-29 14:31:51 GMT
The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."More >>
Friday, January 26 2018 4:50 AM EST2018-01-26 09:50:37 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-01-27 01:12:53 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
Friday, January 26 2018 4:26 AM EST2018-01-26 09:26:04 GMT
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
Lantana police confirmed Wednesday morning they are investigated an armed home invasion and robbery overnight.
The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Gateway Dr. near Interstate 95.
Around 1 a.m., police said at woman at the home woke up. When she opened her bedroom door, she was confronted by two men.
The men tied her up on the floor and searched the house.
Because of a language barrier, Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller said investigators are trying to confirm if a little girl was in the house at the time.
The woman, who is OK, was able to free herself and call police.
Scheller said the home invaders are still on the run.
