Home invasion, robbery investigated in Lantana

Lantana police confirmed Wednesday morning they are investigated an armed home invasion and robbery overnight.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Gateway Dr. near Interstate 95. 

Around 1 a.m., police said at woman at the home woke up. When she opened her bedroom door, she was confronted by two men.

The men tied her up on the floor and searched the house.

Because of a language barrier, Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller said investigators are trying to confirm if a little girl was in the house at the time.

The woman, who is OK, was able to free herself and call police.

Scheller said the home invaders are still on the run. 

