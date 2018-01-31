Flight restrictions indicate Trump coming Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flight restrictions indicate Trump coming Friday

Flight restrictions indicate President Trump will be returning to Palm Beach County on Friday. 

The restrictions go into effect Friday through Sunday.

It's unclear when Air Force One and President Trump will land at Palm Beach International Airport.

This will be the president's fifth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

Trump's last planned trip to the area was canceled due to the government shutdown that occurred Jan. 20.

