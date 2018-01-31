Woman tied up during Lantana home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman tied up during Lantana home invasion

Lantana police confirmed Wednesday morning they are investigating an armed home invasion and robbery overnight.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Gateway Dr. near Interstate 95. 

Around 1 a.m., police said at woman at the home woke up. When she opened her bedroom door, she was confronted by two men.

Investigators said the men tied her up on the floor and searched the house.

The woman, who is OK, was able to free herself and call police.

A little boy was inside at the time of the armed robbery and was seen with the adult victim leaving the house.

Scheller said the two home invaders are still on the run. 

