Woman tied up during Lantana home invasion

The data release included more than 13 trillion GPS points and one analyst said U.S. military bases are "clearly identifiable and mappable."

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

Lantana police confirmed Wednesday morning they are investigating an armed home invasion and robbery overnight.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Gateway Dr. near Interstate 95.

Around 1 a.m., police said at woman at the home woke up. When she opened her bedroom door, she was confronted by two men.

Investigators said the men tied her up on the floor and searched the house.

The woman, who is OK, was able to free herself and call police.

A little boy was inside at the time of the armed robbery and was seen with the adult victim leaving the house.

Scheller said the two home invaders are still on the run.

