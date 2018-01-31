Delray man with intellectual disability missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray man with intellectual disability missing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Police are looking for a missing and endangered 30-year old man with an intellectual disability.

William DuPue was last seen in the Rainberry Woods neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

If you see William, please contact Delray Beach police at 561-243-7800.

