Delray man with intellectual disability missing

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Police are looking for a missing and endangered 30-year old man with an intellectual disability.

William DuPue was last seen in the Rainberry Woods neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

If you see William, please contact Delray Beach police at 561-243-7800.