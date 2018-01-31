Mental exam ordered for sword attacker

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who police say broke into a southern Michigan apartment and attacked his ex-girlfriend with a sword has been ordered to get a competency evaluation.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that a judge on Tuesday approved the examination for 35-year-old Anthony Whitlock. His lawyer requested the exam, alleging Whitlock said God told him to attack the woman.
Defense lawyer James Sauber also says Whitlock is agitated and non-communicative.
Battle Creek police say the 35-year-old woman lost a thumb and two fingers when she was attacked on Jan. 12 with a 3-foot (1-meter) sword.
Police say the former couple's 13-year-old son intervened during the attack, pushing his father away and attempting to stab him with a kitchen knife.
Whitlock is jailed on charges including assault with intent to murder.