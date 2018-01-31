Target employee accused of stealing $27,000

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A target employee is accused of stealing $27,000 in cash from a Boynton Beach store and placing it in his pockets.

Boynton Beach Police arrested Kasey Lorgen, 20, of West Palm Beach for grand theft on January 31.

A loss prevention officer at the 650 N Congress Ave Target investigated Lorgen for missing money from registers since July 2017, according to a police report. Lorgen’s employee ID was linked to each of those registers.

The officer said Lorgen is the only person that empties each register at the end of the night when the store closes. He then puts the money into the back room, bundles the money, and places it into a safe.

Surveillance video allegedly captures Lorgen taking cash out of red bags and placing it into his pockets. He’s also allegedly seen taking money out of registers and placing it into his pants pockets.

Records show Lorgen confessed to the loss prevention officer to taking cash while he was working.

He told a Boynton Beach Police officer that he took the cash because he needed money for school and bills. He said he was working alone and would deposit the cash directly into his bank account.

He said he knew what he was doing was wrong, but couldn’t help it.

He appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning and was ordered to not have contact with any Target. He does not have a criminal record, court records show.