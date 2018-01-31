Sheriff: Man caught for Martin County break-ins - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: Man caught for Martin County break-ins

A man linked to multiple auto burglaries in Martin County was captured attempting to strike again, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Board, 39, of Hobe Sound, is accused of breaking into vehicles in Martin County communities over the past several days.

Deputies say Board was spotted by an MSCO air pilot around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Willoughby Cove on Jan. 31. Board allegedly pulled on the handles of at least 15 vehicles in the parking lot.

The air pilot, watching from above, led deputies on the ground to Board, a spokesperson for MCSO said. Burglary surveillance teams were watching for the suspect after break-ins in Martin Crossings in Stuart and Hibiscus Park in Hobe Sound.

Board was released from prison in October for felony weapons charges, state records show.

At least six auto burglaries were reported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office overnight in Hibiscus Park. Each time, the cars were unlocked.

At least nine unlocked cars were burglarized in the Martins Crossings development between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

Board is being held at the Martin County Jail. He is facing several burglary and attempted burglary charges.

