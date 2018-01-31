Sheriff: Man caught for Martin County break-ins

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

A man linked to multiple auto burglaries in Martin County was captured attempting to strike again, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Scott Board, 39, of Hobe Sound, is accused of breaking into vehicles in Martin County communities over the past several days.

Deputies say Board was spotted by an MSCO air pilot around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Willoughby Cove on Jan. 31. Board allegedly pulled on the handles of at least 15 vehicles in the parking lot.

The air pilot, watching from above, led deputies on the ground to Board, a spokesperson for MCSO said. Burglary surveillance teams were watching for the suspect after break-ins in Martin Crossings in Stuart and Hibiscus Park in Hobe Sound.

Board was released from prison in October for felony weapons charges, state records show.

At least six auto burglaries were reported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office overnight in Hibiscus Park. Each time, the cars were unlocked.

At least nine unlocked cars were burglarized in the Martins Crossings development between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

Board is being held at the Martin County Jail. He is facing several burglary and attempted burglary charges.