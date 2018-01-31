States battling to protect Great Lakes from carp

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says an interstate partnership is being established to help strengthen defenses against invasive Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway.

The initiative would help pay costs of upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, a key choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan.

A plan drafted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would spend $275 million on measures to block the carps' path, including an electric fish barrier, noisemakers and vessel cleansing devices.

Snyder says the interstate partnership would temporarily cover most of the costs of operating and maintaining the system — about $8 million a year.

He says Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and the Canadian province of Ontario are taking part, while other Great Lakes states are invited to join.