Mast reiterates Brightline concerns after crash

Mast reiterates Brightline concerns after crash

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast took to twitter Wednesday afternoon to let people know he and his family are okay following a deadly train crash in Virginia. He asked for prayers for the families of those in the garbage truck hit by the Amtrak train, but also reiterated his safety concerns for Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. 
 
GOP lawmakers on board the Amtrak train departed from Washington D.C. Wednesday morning and were heading to the GOP retreat in West Virginia. The train hit a truck at an at-grade crossing outside of Charlottesville after 11 a.m. 
 
"There was garbage strewn all over the place. The truck was damaged, the front of the train was badly damaged. It was clearly a very impactful hit," said Brad Stewart, Communications Director for U.S. Congressman Brian Mast. 
 
Stewart said Mast was on board the train with his 5 and 7 year old sons. After making sure they were okay, he said Mast sprung into action.
 
"Brian was a bomb disposal expert in the army for 12 years so when there's a sudden jolt, his mind automatically goes there and is trying to figure out 'what can I do to help,'" said Stewart. 
 
A few hours after the crash Congressman Mast took to twitter to ask for prayers for the families of those in truck and reiterate his safety concerns with high speed trains traveling through grade crossings, referring to his opposition to Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. 
 
"If this train had been going 20, 30, 40 miles per hour faster we could have a very different result today," added Stewart. 
 
Mast tweeted, "My experience today has only strengthened my resolve to prevent Brightline from creating this dangerous situation in our community."
 
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Amtrak crash. 
 
