Good Samaritan upgrades robotic surgery system

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've ever had surgery, the healing process can be the hardest part but what if you were able to cut that time in half and have less pain?

New technology at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach is doing just that.

The hospital just received an upgrade on an innovative piece of technology to help them better perform surgeries. It's called the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System and it's a robot that allows doctors to perform complex surgical techniques by making the tiniest of incisions with precise measurements.

"It's less invasive, so the patients spend a shorter amount of time in the hospital. There's less pain because the incisions are less. We always worry when making an incision that post-operation they could get a hernia -- so it minimizes those risks as well," said said surgical oncologist Dr. K.C. Cohen.

Robots have been a part of the operating room for years across South Florida but this latest model is a total upgrade for Tenet hospital system in South Florida. Good Samaritan is the only hospital in the system with this latest model.

"What’s so interesting about this technology is that I think when it first came out, everyone was like 'No way, we're not going to be using this robot, that’s too Sci-fi.' And now, this is where surgeries going," said Dr. Cohen.

The surgeon sits at a separate console and their hands are mimicked inside the body and arms of the robot. The arms contain tools such as tiny scissors that heat up to allow a clean and precise cut while operating. Other tools include range from clamps to ultrasound equipment.

"The robot just allows us to do much more advanced procedures with precision than we used to be able to do," said Dr. Cohen.

It also uses high definition cameras, tiny instruments and a speaker system. Even the operating table is linked to the Da Vinci system.

"It makes suturing a lot easier. The visualization is incredible. You can communicate to the operating team through a microphone. It's just unbelievable state of the art technology," said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Cohen said this robot is an example of where the medical field is headed right now.

"You get better patient outcomes, less days in the hospital. It’s just incredible technology and I think this is the future of surgery," she said.

This machine can be used for various types of surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, oncology, thoracic, cardiac, hepatobiliary, and general surgery.

“The da Vinci Xi System is just one of several cutting-edge technologies we have started using in recent years to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Tara McCoy, hospital CEO. “The combination of our advanced tools and technology and the outstanding judgment and ability of our medical team is what helps us achieve positive outcomes.”

