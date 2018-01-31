Tampa man killed in I-95 two-vehicle crash

A Tampa man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. at MM 163, just north of Indian River County.
Officials say a semi-truck carrying hydrogen peroxide had a tire thread separation, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into another vehicle.
The semi overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released.
Two other people on the second vehicle, 69-year-old Robert Racicot and 61-year-old Celina Rue of Canada, were taken to a Holmes Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
**VEHICLE COLLISION** I95 MM163 NB. Micco. Tractor trailer v vehicle. Tractor trailer involved in fire. Palm Bay FD and BCFR on scene with multiple units. Expect delays and find alt route. pic.twitter.com/8KVqFE7vvU