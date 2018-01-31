Tampa man killed in I-95 two-vehicle crash

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

A Tampa man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. at MM 163, just north of Indian River County.

Officials say a semi-truck carrying hydrogen peroxide had a tire thread separation, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into another vehicle.

The semi overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Two other people on the second vehicle, 69-year-old Robert Racicot and 61-year-old Celina Rue of Canada, were taken to a Holmes Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.