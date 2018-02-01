Arrest made in suburban Lake Worth homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in suburban Lake Worth homicide

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a November fatal shooting in suburban Lake Worth. 

Zachary Kirton is charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the death of Jermaine Lacey, 22, of Boynton Beach on Nov. 10.

Deputies found Lacey dead in the 4300 block of Theresa Court, which is near Greenacres, the day of the shooting. 

Kirton was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.  

