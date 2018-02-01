Lake Worth cracks down on parking ticket evaders - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth cracks down on parking ticket evaders

A heads up for those of you who drive and live around Lake Worth.

Starting Thursday, the city says it will begin cracking down on people who haven't paid their parking tickets.

Delinquent drivers with three or more tickets will get a wheel clamp or "boot" on their car.

The "boot" will not be removed until the driver pays off their outstanding tickets. If the tickets are not paid within a 24-hour period, the car will be towed.

The city says it will also be up to the driver to pay for the removal of the boot and the cost to tow it away.

The change to the city's traffic ordinance came last year when the city commission agreed that its policies weren't strong enough.

All citations may be paid at 414 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, Fla., 33460 either in person or by mail, or online at www.remit-online.com/561001 (a $3.50 convenience fee applies).

