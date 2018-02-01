Lake Worth cracks down on parking ticket evaders

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

A heads up for those of you who drive and live around Lake Worth.

Starting Thursday, the city says it will begin cracking down on people who haven't paid their parking tickets.

Delinquent drivers with three or more tickets will get a wheel clamp or "boot" on their car.

The "boot" will not be removed until the driver pays off their outstanding tickets. If the tickets are not paid within a 24-hour period, the car will be towed.

The city says it will also be up to the driver to pay for the removal of the boot and the cost to tow it away.

The change to the city's traffic ordinance came last year when the city commission agreed that its policies weren't strong enough.

All citations may be paid at 414 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, Fla., 33460 either in person or by mail, or online at www.remit-online.com/561001 (a $3.50 convenience fee applies).