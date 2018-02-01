Local teacher reaches deal in student sex case

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

A former high school chemistry teacher in St. Lucie County has reached a plea deal on a charge of having sex with a student.

Tiffany Geliga pleaded no contest Wednesday to one count of sexual relations with a minor.

The 36-year-old was a teacher in the St. Lucie County School district when she got involved with the student last May.

Geliga could have faced up to 15 years in jail.

Under the plea, Geliga faces a 10-year maximum that could be lowered at the judge’s discretion.

She also has to surrender her teaching license. Sentencing is set for March.