Boil order for Mangonia Park utility customers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil order for Mangonia Park utility customers

A boil water notice is in effect for all Mangonia Park utility customers.

A mechanical equipment failure led to a drop in water pressure, according to the town.

As a result, the utility advises all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled for at least one minute.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

Customers with questions can call town hall at 561.848.1235 during regular business hours.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.