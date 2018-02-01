Fla. Supreme Court denies John Goodman's appeal

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied Florida polo mogul’s appeal to overturn his 16-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.

John Goodman asked the Florida Supreme Court to overturn the Fourth District Court of Appeal’s ruling from July.

Goodman claimed the state did not properly draw his blood to determine his blood-alcohol level at the time of a drunken-driving crash.

The court disagreed with that claim, according to a 35-page opinion issued Thursday.

Goodman was behind the wheel of a crash that killed 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson in 2010. He was convicted initially in 2012 of DUI manslaughter and again in 2014 after a re-trial.

