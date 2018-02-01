Fla. Supreme Court denies John Goodman's appeal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fla. Supreme Court denies John Goodman's appeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied Florida polo mogul’s appeal to overturn his 16-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.

John Goodman asked the Florida Supreme Court to overturn the Fourth District Court of Appeal’s ruling from July.

Goodman claimed the state did not properly draw his blood to determine his blood-alcohol level at the time of a drunken-driving crash.

The court disagreed with that claim, according to a 35-page opinion issued Thursday. 

Goodman was behind the wheel of a crash that killed 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson in 2010. He was convicted initially in 2012 of DUI manslaughter and again in 2014 after a re-trial.

