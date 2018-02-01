Police: Man tried to lure young teen at bus stop

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police are asking parents to be alert after a young teen said a man tried to lure her into his truck Tuesday.

The 13-year-old had just stepped off her school bus near Chapel Hill and Fernwood drives around 4:40 p.m.

She was waiting for a relative to pick her up when a man in a newer model black pickup truck with a 4x4 emblem on the side stopped.

He reportedly said, "How much will I get for $200?"

She said he told her to get in the truck even though she said she was just 13 and didn't know him.

When he tried to persuade her inside the truck she said she reached into her backpack and said she was calling the police. At that point, the driver left.

Police describe the driver as a clean-shaven black man with an Afro. They say he was wearing a black shirt and sunglasses and appeared to be in his mid-30s.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call 561-732-8116.

