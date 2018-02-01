Jury deliberating PBSO deputy who hit car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jury deliberating PBSO deputy who hit car

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy is facing criminal charges after he slammed his vehicle into a Smart car going more than 100 mph.

Deputy Brandon Hegele faces reckless driving charges in the May 2016 case. 

The wreck left the driver of the Smart car, Harry Deshommes, severely injured and disabled. 

The trial started on Tuesday and testimony wrapped up Wednesday evening. 

Closing arguments took place Thursday morning. The jury is now deliberating.

