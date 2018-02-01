Beams collapse at Delray construction site - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Beams collapse at Delray construction site

There was a partial collapse when beams gave way at a construction site in Delray Beach Thursday, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

It happened near Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway.

The site has been evacuated and southbound Federal Highway is closed near the site, fire rescue said.

A crane will remove the beams.

There were no injuries, fire rescue said.

 

