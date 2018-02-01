Trump says Republicans had a bumper year

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (AP) -- President Donald Trump says Republicans are coming off one of "the greatest years in the history of a party."

Trump is speaking to the House and Senate Republicans' annual legislative retreat at the luxury Greenbrier Resort.

Trump is taking a victory lap, stressing the newly enacted tax overhaul and efforts to reduce regulations.

The president adds that Republican Speaker Paul Ryan recently told him that "he's never seen the Republican party so united." He's also attacking Democrats for not supporting his agenda.

Trump says that during his State of the Union address they "sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause." He suggests Democrats would prefer to see Republicans fail than see the country thrive.