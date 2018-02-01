Candidate to run 'stand for anthem' pregame ad

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- In her bid for governor, Republican Rep. Diane Black will run an ad during the Super Bowl pregame show saying "it's too bad that the league doesn't respect the patriotism of our national anthem."

Black's campaign spokesman Chris Hartline says the ad urging fans to stand will run in Tennessee at a cost of more than $50,000.

It's a response to the NFL's refusal to run an American Veterans ad saying "Please Stand."

The league has been roiled by debate over players kneeling during the anthem to protest social injustice, but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game program is not the place for messages that could be seen as political. McCarthy noted that the NFL approved a Veterans of Foreign Wars ad saying "We Stand for Veterans."