Baby formula donated after Stuart Walmart theft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baby formula donated after Stuart Walmart theft

Walmart returned over 100 cans of baby formula to police for a community donation after an investigation into men stealing from their Stuart store, Stuart police announced.

Dejun Yan, 30 and Xu Zhang, 26, both of Flushing, New York are accused of using counterfeit $10 off coupons to purchase a large quality of baby formula from the Walmart in Stuart.

Investigators say the pair traveled throughout the state during a crime spree.

A Stuart police detective reported finding a large stash of baby formula inside the car used as a getaway vehicle. According to a police report, the suspects had over 500 cans of Enfamil Powdered Formula.

Police said in a Facebook post that they worked with Walmart Asset Protection and were able to account for most of the formula. Over 100 cans were given back to the Stuart Police Department to be handled as donations.

The remaining baby formula was donated to Mary’s Shelter, Compassion House, Care Net, and Whole Child Connection on Thursday.

Investigators believe there may be additional cases involving Port Saint Lucie area Walmarts. It is unknown how many other stores were victims of this scam.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.