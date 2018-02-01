One person injured in IRC shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person injured in IRC shooting

One person is injured following a shooting in Indian River County Thursday evening, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of 14th Place SW in Vero Beach. 

The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

