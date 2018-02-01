Woman says USA Gymnastics ignored her concerns

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

Before Larry Nassar there was Ray Adams. A gymnastics coach who used his title to take advantage of young girls.

For more than 20 years, Adams maneuvered his way through a dozen gymnastics clubs. His predatory behavior often overlooked or undocumented. Accusations of molestation slipped through the cracks until he joined a Treasure Coast gym in 2007.

In 2007, Adams moved to the Treasure Coast and started coaching Sonja Fronsoe's daughter in gymnastics. At first he was a big hit.

"Friendly, knew the right things to say and he was really seasoned as a coach," she told WPTV.

By this time, Adams had traveled across the country going from gym to gym. Running from his reputation of inappropriate behavior. A few weeks in Sonja's daughter sat her down to have a serious conversation.

"She said mom you have to listen to me," Sonja recalled. "I have sick feeling in my stomach when he's around."

At first, she thought her daughter was being dramatic, but she began researching his his background and calling previous employers. They all told her that Adams had a history of inappropriate and abusive behavior. She reported him to USA Gymnastics but never heard back.

"All I wanted from USAG was to step in and say okay we are going to suspend his certification and we are now going to take over and look into this matter," she said.

Adams was eventually fired from the gym, but a few months later he popped up at another gym, this time in Deerfield Beach where he was eventually arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl. Sonja says she's glad her daughter spoke up and she wants other girls not be afraid.

"I think that young athletes, female athletes need to be encouraged and to let them know even if they step up and speak out they're still going to be great athletes," she said.

Adams is currently serving a 20-year sentence on child pornography charges. He made a plea deal on the molestation charges.