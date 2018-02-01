Homeowner reportedly shoots burglary suspect

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Vero Beach Thursday evening.
Deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress at 5:45 p.m in the 300 block of 14th Place SW.
Officials say the homeowner was reportedly awoken to the sounds of his door being kicked in. He told deputies he retrieved a firearm and confronted the suspect.
According to the homeowner, gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was shot twice and collapsed in the street. He was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert and is expected to survive.
Detectives are interviewing the homeowner and waiting on a search warrant.
No information on the suspect or homeowner has been released at this time.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.