Second person of interest in Vero shooting ID'd

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Vero Beach Thursday evening. 

Deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress at 5:45 p.m in the 300 block of 14th Place SW. 

Officials say the homeowner was reportedly awoken to the sounds of his door being kicked in. He told deputies he retrieved a firearm and confronted the suspect.

According to the homeowner, gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was shot twice and collapsed in the street. He was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert and is expected to survive. 

Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jessie Jones. Jones is a person of interest involved in the shooting. 

Two guns were recovered on the scene.

Detectives are interviewing the homeowner and waiting on a search warrant. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lester, through Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240, in reference to case number 2018-20405. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible to a reward of up to $3,000 by contacting the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS or www.tcwatch.org

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

