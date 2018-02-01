Busted for pot despite area ordinance

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

Citations not cuffs.

Following the lead of many other cities, counties, and states across the country: more than two years ago, Palm Beach County and West Palm Beach City Commissioners opted to decriminalize possession of pot, allowing cops to give people $100 tickets if they're caught.

Contact 5 took a look at what has happened since the civil citation program started, and the results are surprising.

"When they read me my rights, I was a little surprised, I was overwhelmed," said Mauricio Mayorga of Boca Raton.

"The most I'd gotten was a speeding ticket," said Rudy Laws of Palm Beach Gardens.

Friday at 5 p.m., Contact 5 uncovers why people in our area are still being charged with possession when they don't have to be.