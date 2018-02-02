Local produce market set to close after 25 years - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local produce market set to close after 25 years

Head out west on Southern Boulevard for a few miles, and you’ll find Julia Campbell’s sweet slice of paradise.

The Farmer’s Daughter produce market is like an old familiar friend for many out in the Loxahatchee Groves community.

“They know they’re going to see the same faces, they gonna be treated nicely, they’re going to get the same goods,” Campbell said.

For that friend, those days are numbered.

“This is my 25th year…my last year.”

Julia says a set of circumstances are forcing her to close the store at the end of March.

She made the announcement on social media a few days ago, and longtime customers in the rural community have been struggling to accept the news ever since.

For them, it is like losing an old friend. For Julia, it’s that and so much more.

“It’s a loss of livelihood. It’s a loss of my business, it’s a part of me,” Campbell says. 

Julia says the plan is to close up shop on March 31.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.