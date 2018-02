Renter shoots burglar in Vero; Teen sought

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Two varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Vero Beach Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress at 5:45 p.m in the 300 block of 14th Place SW.

Officials say the homeowner was reportedly awoken to the sounds of his door being kicked in. He told deputies he retrieved a firearm and confronted the suspect.

According to the homeowner, gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was shot twice and collapsed in the street. He was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert and is expected to survive.

Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jessie Jones. Jones is a person of interest involved in the shooting. Detectives have not yet identified the suspect in the hospital.

Two guns were recovered on the scene, which deputies believe belonged to the resident and the suspected burglar.

Detectives are interviewing the resident, who neighbors say is a renter, and will serve a search warrant.

Neighbor Alisa Altenhoff said she heard four gun shots and called 911.

“When I went out the front door I saw the homeowner had his weapon and he noticed I was scared so he dropped it, and he put his hands up and said 'please call 911 for me. Someone tried to rob me,” said Alisa Altenhoff.

She said she spoke with the resident after calling 911.

“He was mad and himself. He said I’ve never fired a weapon and you know, I hurt somebody, but I did not know what to do. He also said they shot at him first," Altenhoff said.

The burglary and shooting suspect ran from the home and collapsed in the street before police arrived and rescue crews took him to the hospital.

“Him and the homeowner were kind of spatting back to each other as to why he broke into his home and said, you know, he did not want to shoot him. He kept asking him why’d you do it, why’d you break in? He wouldn’t answer,” Altenhoff said.

The burglary suspect is expected to survive. The resident was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lester, through Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240, in reference to case number 2018-20405. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible to a reward of up to $3,000 by contacting the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS or www.tcwatch.org