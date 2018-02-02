Tonight at 5: Busted for pot despite ordinance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tonight at 5: Busted for pot despite ordinance

Citations not cuffs. 

Following the lead of many other cities, counties, and states across the country: more than two years ago, Palm Beach County and West Palm Beach City Commissioners opted to decriminalize possession of pot, allowing cops to give people $100 tickets if they're caught.

Contact 5 took a look at what has happened since the civil citation program started, and the results are surprising. 

"When they read me my rights, I was a little surprised, I was overwhelmed," said Mauricio Mayorga of Boca Raton.

"The most I'd gotten was a speeding ticket," said Rudy Laws of Palm Beach Gardens.

Friday at 5 p.m., Contact 5 uncovers why people in our area are still being charged with possession when they don't have to be.

