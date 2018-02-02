12-Year-boy missing in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

12-Year-boy missing in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police say a 12-year-old boy went missing overnight. 

The missing child, Tamarion Johnson, is 5 feet and 100 pounds with short hair. 

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black Puma slides.

Police said he may be with two other boys in the area of North 13th Street.

Call 911 if you know of his whereabouts.  

