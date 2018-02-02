Dad tries to get Trump's attention with TV ad

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Tennessee father who says a defective guardrail killed his 17-year-old daughter is trying to get President Donald Trump's attention during the Super Bowl.

Steve Eimers bought a 30-second pre-game ad to run on WPTV-TV, gambling that Trump will be at Mar-a-Lago.

Game time ads cost about $5 million if running nationally on NBC. But in his $1,000 PSA aimed only at West Palm Beach, Eimers says Trump alleged concerns about guardrail safety during a discussion of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal are valid.

When Hannah Eimers hit the guardrail end in 2016, it penetrated the driver's side door and punctured all the way through, pushing her into the backseat. The family has filed a lawsuit against the guardrail company.

Her father told The Palm Beach Post he's shooting for the moon, but is hoping to share his insight as the president ponders infrastructure changes.