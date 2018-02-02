Woman accused of stealing lottery tickets

-
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
A convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of lottery tickets.
36-year-old Patrice Herice, who worked at a Circle K on North Military Trail, is facing a charge of grand theft.
Herice would print lottery tickets and then take them home without paying for them at the end of her shift, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The investigative report said the thefts dated back to October 8, 2017.
Later questioned by a detective, Herice said some days she did pay for the lottery tickets but over time she became complacent and a 'gambling addiction' took control, the report stated.
Herice apologized and said she did not go to work every day with the intention of printing lottery tickets and not paying for them, the detective wrote.
She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
