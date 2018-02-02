Horse trailer catches fire on the Fla. Turnpike - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Horse trailer catches fire on the Fla. Turnpike

St Lucie County Fire Rescue says that the back wheel of a horse trailer caught fire on the Florida Turnpike near Orange Avenue Friday.

First responders said the fire was quickly contained and no horses were injured.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m.

Fire rescue says with the help of the public, owners were able to get the animals away from the trailer and to safety before they arrived.

 

 

