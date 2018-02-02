Anti-Semitic/racial incidents in Port St Lucie

-
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Port St Lucie police say they are investigating 3 separate incidents involving the posting of anti-Semitic and racially charged letters around the city.
Police said the first was Thursday when a letter containing anti-Semitic comments were taped to the entrance of the Temple Beth El Israel Synagogue on Bethany Drive.
Not long after that police said a racially charged hate-filled poster was found taped to a power pole near SE Floresta Drive and SE Chaloupe Avenue.
Then, today around 7:30 a.m., police said 2 racially charged, hate-filled posters were discovered on separate poles near the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Evergreen Terrace.
